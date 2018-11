Elvis, Buddy Holly and Billy Fury will all be on stage at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend in We Three Kings.

Portrayed by professional singers Steve Halliday (Elvis), Marc Robinson (Buddy) and Gavin Stanley (Billy) the show is a hit-packed celebration of rock & roll .

We Three Kings is at the Plowright this weekend

It is at the Plowright on Saturday, November 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk