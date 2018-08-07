Elementary new drama with Sherlock Holmes coming to Lincoln

The world’s greatest detective Sherlock Holmes is coming to Lincoln next year when Blackeyed Theatre presents its thrilling new adaptation of The Sign of Four at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre.

The Sign of Four is Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s epic second Sherlock Holmes novel which has been adapted for this new stage version by the play’s director Nick Lane.

When Mary Morstan arrives at Baker Street to request help following the mysterious disappearance of her father, Sherlock Holmes and his companion Dr Watson are plunged into a murky world of deception and a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

Crammed full of adventure, romance, comedy and, of course, one or two rather brilliant deductions, this faithful adaptation will combine original live music, high energy theatricality and ensemble storytelling.

The cast features Luke Barton as Sherlock Holmes and Joseph Derrington as Dr John Watson.

They are joined by Zach Lee as Jonathan Small, Stephanie Rutherford as Mary Morstan, Christopher Glover as Dost Akbar and Ru Hamilton as Thaddeus Sholto.

Director Nick Lanes said: “I don’t think I know anyone over the age of ten who doesn’t know at least the name Sherlock Holmes.

“He is part of the literary fabric of this country – hugely popular and hugely adaptable – and his cases with Watson are a blueprint for so many crime novels, films, TV shows and theatre.

“At Blackeyed Theatre, we have approached this adaptation in a stylised way which will appeal to avid fans of the novel as well as those who simply want to come to the theatre and enjoy a rattling good crime story.”

The play is presented in association with New Theatre Royal Portsmouth and South Hill Park Arts Centre in Bracknell and supported by Arts Council England.

It is at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre from March 7-9 next year.

Details are at www.blackeyedtheatre.co.uk