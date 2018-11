One of the brightest new stars in UK comedy Adam Rowe is live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week with his new show Undeniable.

The Liverpool funnyman announced his talent to the world this year when won the coveted Best Joke at the Fringe in Edinburgh for his crack ‘working at the job centre has to be a tense job – knowing that if you get fired, you still have to come in the next day’.

Adam Rowe is live in Lincoln next week. Photo: Steve Ullathorne

Tickets for his Lincoln show are £14 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk