Edinburgh Festival hit Murder She Didn’t Write comes to Gainsborough

Degrees of Error is presenting its hilarious and innovative Edinburgh Fringe hit Murder, She Didn’t Write at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week.

In this wild and anarchic show, the audience becomes both author and sleuth as they are invited to help to create their very own Agatha Christie-inspired masterpiece – and to watch it unfold on stage.

Watch the company create a unique space where audiences can unleash their literary prowess and create an original and extremely comical improvised murder-mystery.

Miss Crimson poisoned in the parlour? Mr Gold exploded by cannon in Sainsbury’s? You decide – but will you guess whodunit?

Using audience suggestions, evidence and ideas, the team create a bespoke world – and one lucky audience member gets to play God, choosing both the murderer and victim.

Founded in 2010, Degrees of Error have recently been appointed as the first resident theatre company at the brand new Bristol Improv Theatre, the first theatre in Britain dedicated to the art of improv.

Their improvised murder mystery play Murder, She Didn’t Write has toured the UK and enjoyed sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe since 2013.

Now, Gainsborough audiences can take up their magnifying glasses and don their deerstalkers for a never-before-seen (and never-to-be-seen-again), unscripted murder-mystery, held together by swathes of on-thehoof comedy.

The show is on Thursday, March 28 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15, £13 and £12 (group bookings) on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk