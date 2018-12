Award-winning stand-up star Larry Dean brings his latest live show Bampot to the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week.

Winner of the Amused Moose Comedy Award in 2016 and nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Festival in 2015, Larry is back on the road to share his thoughts on Scottishness, sodomites and self-esteem.

His Lincoln show is on Thursday, December 13 at 7.30pm and tickets are £10 on 871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk

Please note: This show is unsuitable for under-16s.