Dylan Moran is going to the comedy cosmos in Lincoln

BAFTA and Perrier award winning comedian Dylan Moran brings his new live show Dr Cosmos to the Engine shed in Lincoln this weekend.

Moran will offer his unique take on love, politics, misery and everyday absurdities, all served with poetical panache.

As he himself puts it: “It’s dinner time in the monkey house, and I’ve got the spoon.”

He is in Lincoln on Saturday, November 10 at 8pm (doors open 7pm).

Tickets are £25 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk

Please note: This show is for over-15s only.