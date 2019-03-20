Dubliners tribute show Seven Drunken Nights is back at the Baths Hall

Telling the story of Irish legends The Dubliners, Seven Drunken Nights returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

The show is as much a celebration of Irish music as it is of The Dubliners and good humor and ‘craic’ is a staple diet of the night.

The Dubliners’ career lasted more than 50 years and the show features classics such as The Wild Rover, The Black Velvet Band, The Irish Rover, McAlpines Fusileers and of course The Seven Drunken Nights.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Sunday, March 24.

Tickets are available on 0844 844044 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

See also

Indie legends Happy Mondays to play the Baths Hall