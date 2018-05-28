Dub Pistols lead the way for Equinox Festival

Dub Pistols, Phat Bollard and Inner Terrestrials head the line-up for this year’s Equinox Festival in Lincolnshire.

Other acts confirmed for the event include John Otway, Nik Turner’s Brand New Space Ritual, Back To The Planet, Here And Now, 3 Daft Monkeys, Too Many T’s, P.A.I.N and AOS3.

Staged at Chalk Farm in Whyham from September 21-14, Equinox is described as a gathering of the tribes and will feature, as well as live music, performance, art, interaction and education for all.

Set inside a hill, in the Lincolnshire Wolds. the festival will feature six stages representing all musical tastes, incredible lightshows, family area, fireshows and workshops.

Live stages include Crispy Disco, Soundscape Solar, Big Dub, Sunrise and Lunar.

Also new for this year is the Busk Stop, a stage that allows you to get involved and play your own material alongside the eclectic line-up of live music already on the bill.

There is also the Tipsy Traveller Bar with local ales and handcrafted ciders, the healing corner, heritage crafts and the equinox central fire.

For full details, including ticket prices and more, visit the festival website at www.equinoxfestival.uk