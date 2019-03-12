Does your pooch want to star in The Wizard of Oz?

The New Theatre Royal Lincoln is inviting all four-legged friends who want to star on the stage down to the venue this weekend for auditions for the venue's Easter pantomime, The Wizard of Oz.

At the audition, the dogs will be meeting the show's Dorothy, Sophie Towns, and working with her to see how they interact.

The production team is looking for small dogs that are friendly and obedient.

They need to be comfortable in the spotlight and not scared by the audiences reactions.

Jasmine Foley, marketing executive at the theatre, said: "As an NTR family, we absolutely love animals, so we can’t wait to welcome some furry friends at the auditions on Sunday, March 17."

Anyone that is interested in bringing their dog along to audition needs to call the box office on 01522 519 999 to book an audition slot.