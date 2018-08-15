David O’Doherty bringing the laughs to the Engine Shed

Stand-up comedy with David O'Doherty comes to Lincoln this autumn
Irish comedy star David O’Doherty brings his new live show You Have To Laugh to Lincoln later this year.

Join David for an evening talking and songs, all played on a useless keyboard from 1986.

David is well known on TV for his appearances on 8 out of 10 Cat Does Countdown (Channel 4) as well as Have I Got News For You and Live At The Apollo (both BBC1).

He is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on November 25 at 8.15pm (doors open 7.15pm).

Tickets are £19 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk

Please note: This show is for over-14s only.

