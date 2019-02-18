Dara O’Briain is the voice of reason at the Baths Hall

Dara O’Briain brings his new live show Voice of Reason to Lincolnshire next week.

One of the most recognisable faces on British TV, last year saw the Irish comedy star go back to his day job as a world class stand up comedian with this brand new show.

Dara O'Briain is live at the Baths Hall next week. Photo: Brian Ritchie

The master of audience interaction has been travelling the UK armed with his supersonic wit and provocative observations.

This is the chance to see one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today back in his natural environment.

As well as his adept comedic work, Dara is one of the most in demand faces on British TV as host of BBC Two’s hugely successful Mock The Week, Stargazing Live, Robot Wars and Go8Bit and School of Hard Sums onDave.

Dara has also previously released five classic stand-up DVDs with Universal Pictures (UK); Crowd Tickler, Craic Dealer, This Is The Show, Dara O Briain Talks Funny Live In London and Dara O Briain Live at the Theatre Royal – all of which have also aired on BBC TV as one hour specials.

He is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Tuesday, February 26 at 8pm

Tickets are £26.45 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk