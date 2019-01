TV historian Dan Cruickshank brings his new live show, The Road to Palmyra, to Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

This is the story of Dan’s perilous journey to war-torn Syria last year to discover what had happened to the ancient city of Palmyra under Islamic State control.

The show is on Thursday, January 24 at 6.15pm.

Tickets are £18, £14 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com