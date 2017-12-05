Dame Annie Fanny is back for more panto fun

There is only a week to go until this year’s Christmas pantomime, Robin Hood & The Babes in the Wood, opens at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

One of Lincolnshire’s most popular pantos, this year sees Dame Annie Fanny and the gang move to the Baths Hall for the first time, after many happy years at the Plowright Theatre, as increasing audience demand necessitated the need for the larger venue.

Darren Johnson, who writes and directs the pantomime as well as stars as Annie Fanny, said: “The Plowright has been my home every Christmas for the past 11 years and I shall miss it dearly.

“But the figures speak for themselves.

“Ninety-six per cent capacity is a truly remarkable achievement so it seems the obvious choice to move up the road to The Baths Hall.

“Simply put, it means we can invite more guests to the party.”

Robin Hood & The Babes in The Wood is a swashbuckling tale of derring-do and merry men, who rob the rich to feed the poor.

The show is sure to delight young and old alike – especially if the babes’s nanny Annie Fanny has anything to do with it.

The show runs from Wednesday, December 13 until Sunday, December 31.

For tickets and show times, call the box office on 0844 8542776 or visit www.bathshall.co.uk