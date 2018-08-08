Crooner Brandyn Shaw is going vintage in the Blue Room

Step back to the music of the 20’s, 30’s and 40’s in Lincoln this weekend with Brandyn Shaw live at the Blue Room.

Listen and dance the night away to the dance band hits of yesteryear in an authentic vintage ballroom with smooth crooner Brandyn leading his live Rhythm Makers Band.

And don’t forget to ress to impress in your finest vintage outfits.

Stunning suits, fabulous gowns and regal military uniforms are definitely the order of the day.

The show is on Saturday, August 11 from 8pm (doors open 7.30pm).

Tickets are £15 on 01522 837600 or online at www.lpac.co.uk