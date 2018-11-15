County star Katie is bringing the best of Adele back to Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire singer Katie Markham stars in Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week.

Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Special after the star loved her audition tape, Katie leads six piece band through all of Adele’s biggest hits, including Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You, Hello, Rolling In The Deep, Skyfall and more, faithfully recreating the magic of Adele’s three record-breaking albums 19, 21 and 25.

Someone Like You also pays homage to some of Adele’s musical heroes, from Etta James to George Michael, via the Cure, to name but a few.

Katie has been singing and dancing since she was six years old, having trained at Joyce Mason School of Dance and Kimberley School of Dance in Scunthorpe.

In 2013, she entered The X Factor, just missing out on the judges’ houses stage.

In 2015, she appeared on the BBC’s Adele Live show as part of tribute feature and performed alongside her idol as part of the piece.

And so the Someone Like You show was born.

Katie said: “There is a real beauty to Adele’s music.

“I think that’s why it appeals to so many people, she lays raw emotion out for all the world to see.”

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, November 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/someone-like-you