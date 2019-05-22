County’s revitalised libraries smash all records for lending

A record number of items has been borrowed from Lincolnshire’s core libraries, including the one at Gainsborough, over the past 12 months.

No fewer than two million books, e-books and DVDs have been loaned out by the 15 libraries, representing a rise of three per cent on the previous year.

In addition, more than 5,000 events have been hosted for more than 68,000 people, underlining the value to communities of libraries such as the one on Cobden Street.

The figures are a shot in the arm for GLL, the social enterprise that now manages the libraries on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

Nicola Rogers, of GLL, said: “We have been working hard to improve the choice of stock available. We have also invested in staff training so that librarians can help customers expand their reading horizons and get more out of library visits.”

One particularly popular initaitive has been Book Bingo, which invites families to read a range of books to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Coun Nick Worth, executive member for libraries at the council, said: “GLL has made positive strides in improving the look and feel of our libraries, increasing usage, book loans and activities.

“Our communities have embraced the new services, and I look forward to seeing our libraries continue to develop and flourish.”