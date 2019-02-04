Could you be part of the cast for Sister Act in Gainsborough?

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is looking for new members to audition for its next production, Sister Act.

Based on the hit film Sister Act is a non-stop burst of great music and great characters.

Audition forms are available from the launch pack on the group’s Facebook page, or website at www.gainsboroughmusica.wixsite.com/gmts.

Alternative, get them from the rehearsal room at Stage Door on North Street on Thursday evenings between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

Forms need to be handed into director Vicky Toward no later than February 14, with the auditions on February 17 at 12pm.