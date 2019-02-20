Comedy star Shappi Khorsandi is live in Lincoln with new show

Comedian and author Shappi Khorsandi is live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend with her latest stand-up tour Skittish Warrior – Confessions of a Club Comic.

Having been in the jungle in 2017 in I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, Shappi is now using the altogether more comfortable surroundings of Lincoln to make more cultural observations and talk about whatever is on her easily distracted mind.

Shappi is also regularly heard on BBC Radio 4 and has previously been seen sleeping in a hammock.

She is in Lincoln on Saturday, February 23 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk