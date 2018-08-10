Comedy star Ross Noble is coming to Lincoln on tour

Geordie comedy legend Ross Noble is back on tour this autumn with his new show El Hablador.

And he will be playing the Engine Shed in Lincoln on October 12.

Ross Noble is live in Lincoln in October

Well known for his award-winning stand-up shows, audiences can expect more of his surreal flights of fancy and improvised hilarity.

He said: “Expect the unexpected, unless you’ve seen me before, then you know what to expect.

“But I might not do that, then again, I might.

“I expect it will be one of those two options.”

Tickets for his Lincoln show are available on 0844 8888766 or www.engineshed.co.uk