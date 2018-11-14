Comedy star Dane Baptise has a date with G.O.D. in Lincoln

Comedy star Dane Baptiste is bringing his G.O.D. (Gold. Oil. Drugs.) tour to Lincoln this weekend.

The multi-award-nominated stand-up made comedy history in 2014 as the first black British act to be nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award with his debut show Citizen Dane and then his critically acclaimed second show, Reasonable Doubts.

This new show explores people’s worldwide pursuit of wealth, power and pleasure.

It is not about God, it is a show about G.O.D – an abbreviation of the new things that humanity has come to uphold over everything else, namely Gold, Oil and Drugs.

This is a show about the distractions and attractions of modern human life and how the pursuit of the ‘good life’ can involve a lot of evil, vice and debauchery.

But is that a bad thing?

This and other important questions will be answer when the show comes to the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Saturday, November 17.

Tickets are available now on 0871 2200260 or www.enginedshed.co.uk

Please note: This show is for over-16s only.