The Red Herring Comedy Club returns to Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend with another packed line-up of talent from the UK circuit.

This month’s show features Eddy Brimson, Simon Lomas, Lauren Pattison and MC Freddy Quinne.

The show is on Saturday, November 3, at 8pm.

Tickets are £18, £14 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com

Please note: The comedy club contains strong language and is recommended for over-18s only.