Acclaimed musical duo Salut D’Amour are live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend.

Salut D’Amour are violinist Rose Hsien and pianist Andrew Hsu.

Their Lincoln concert will feature pieces by Brahms, Schubert, Elgar, and Strauss.

The concert is on Sunday, January 27 at 3pm.

Tickets are £14 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk