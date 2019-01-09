The Hospital Players are presenting Noel Coward’s classic comedy Blythe Spirit at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next week.

This much loved ghostly comedy offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, remarried but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever, insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting ‘happy medium’, one Madame Arcat.

The show is on from Tuesday, January 15 to Saturday, January 19.

Tickets are on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk