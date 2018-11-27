Classic Christmas comedy with Steptoe & Son in Gainsborough

Albert and Harold are round for Christmas this week as Hambledon Productions bring Steptoe and Son back to Gainsborough.

Once again, Hambledon’s John Hewer has been granted permission to adapt Ray Galton and Alan Simpson’s original scripts to create Christmas With Steptoe And Son, which features an original sketch that hasn’t been performed since 1962.

Jeremy Smith (left) and John Hewer star in Steptoe & Son at Christmas. Photo: Jack Lovett

Jeremy Smith and John Hewer return as the nation’s favourite rag-and-bone-men and indulge in some classic, festive misadventures.

Albert and Harold seem doomed to spend Christmas in each other’s company.

But Harold has his flights of fancy, including a flight he fancies abroad or to throw the biggest Christmas party London’s ever had to offer.

Albert, of course, has other ideas.

The show is at the Old Nick Theatre on Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1 at 7.30pm both nights.

Tickets are £10 on 07434 540516 or www.gainsboroughtheatrecompany.co.uk