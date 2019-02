Award-winning jazz vocalist and Radio 2 presenter Clare Teal and her Trio are live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend with Swing’s The Thing.

This brand new show features music from the grand masters of the Great American Song Book, including Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh and Dave Brubeck.

The show is on Saturday, February 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £30.50, £20.50 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com