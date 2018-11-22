Christmas with Steptoe and Son is coming to Gainsborough

Fresh from the success of their previous tour of Steptoe and Son, Hambledon Productions are bringing Albert and Harold back to Gainsborough next week for Christmas with Steptoe and Son.

Once again, the compabny has been granted permission to adapt Ray Galton and alan Simpson’s original scropts and this new show features an original Steptoe and Son Christmas sketch that hasn’t been performed since 1962.

John Hewer and Jeremy Smith star in Christmas with Steptoe and Son in Gainsborough

Jeremy Smith and John Hewer return as the nation’s favourite rag-and-bone-men and indulge in some classic, festive misadventures.

Albert and Harold – united by blood, divided over everything else – seem doomed to spend Christmas in each other’s company.

But Harold has his flights of fancy, including a flight he fancies abroad or to throw the biggest Christmas party London’s ever had to offer.

‘Dirty old man’ Albert, of course, has other ideas.

Who wouldn’t want to spend Christmas as Mrs Boxwood’s B&B in Bognor Regis anyway?

The show is at the Old Nick Theatre on Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1 at 7.30pm both nights.

Tickets are £10 on 07434 540516 or www.gainsboroughtheatrecompany.com