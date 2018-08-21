Chris Ramsey is getting out of the house at the Baths Hall

Chris Ramsey is returning to Lincolnshire next month with his Just Happy To Get Out of the House tour.

Award winning star Chris is the host of his own TV entertainment show and Stand Up show on Comedy Central, a regular on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and the only person to ever put Katie Hopkins in her place.

On this latest tour, he will be talking fatherhood, following your dreams, how to be a gentleman, the slow, slow pain of death and the slow, slow pain of slow cookers.

He is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Thursday, September 20.

Tickets are £23.05 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk