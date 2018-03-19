Choral society presenting an evening of holy music

Gainsborough Choral Society, together with Lincoln Pro Musica, is performing Music for Holy Week at All Saints Church in Gainsborough this weekend.

The programme will feature Stainer’s The Crucifixion, Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, Stanford’s Canticles in G and Rob Kempner’s Psalm 23.

The concert is on Saturday, March 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £12.50 and £10 (£2 accompanied under-14s) are available from Horsleys, on Church Street.

The society is also looking for new members to join it.

More details are available at the website at www.gainsboroughcs.co.uk/index.php