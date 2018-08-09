Chapterhouse presenting Jane Austen’s Sense & Sensibility in Lincoln

Chapterhouse Theatre is presenting Sense & Sensibility in Lincoln this weekend.

Join Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as they make their first forays into the exciting world of Regency society.

On the journey, the sisters fall in love, make mistakes and experience heartbreak for the first time in their quest to find a balance between sense and sensibility.

This new adaptation by award-winning writer Laura Turner, is being presented at Lincoln Medieval Bishop’s Palace on Saturday, August 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £10 from the Lincoln Drill Hall box office on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com