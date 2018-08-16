Chantel McGregor has an exclusive date in Lincoln

Chantel McGregor is live at the Drill Hall in Lincoln this month.

A female guitar prodigy, at 14, Chantel was told by major labels that she had a ‘great voice, but girls don’t play guitar like that’.

Wisely ignoring the comments, she enrolled at the Leeds College of Music and became the first student in the college’s history, to achieve a 100 per cent pass mark, winning her the college’s musician of the year award.

Since then she has gone from strength to strength as a live and recording artist.

She is at the Drill Hall on August 31 and tickets are £14 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com