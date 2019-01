The Red Herring Comedy Club is back in session at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Featuring this month will be Spencer Jones, Naomi Cooper, Garrett Millerick, and MC for the night Tudur Owen.

The show is on Saturday, February 2 at 8pm.

Tickets are £18, £14 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com

Please note: The comedy club is recommended for over-18s only.