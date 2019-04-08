Cast is getting in on the Sister Act in Gainsborough

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society has announced the cast for it’s next show, the hit comedy Sister Act.

Based on the Hollywood film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act is the story of wannabe singing star Deloris who accidently witnesses a murder by her gangster boyfriend and ends up hiding out in a convent where both she and the nuns see their lives transformed.

The show features great numbers like Sunday Morning Fever, Spread Your Love Around, When I Find My Baby, Lady in the Long Black Dress and The Life I Never Led.

Becky Evans will lead the GMTS cast as Deloris with Beverley Evans as Mother Superior, Beth Newell as Sister Mary Robert, Hannah Anderson as Sister Mary Patrick, Catherine Hughes as Sister Mary Lazarus, Catherine Bramham as Sister Mary Martin of Tours and Carol Clark as Sister Theresa.

Gareth Jones is Deloris’ gangster boyfriend Curtis with Gary Horner, Dion Oldridge, Tim Snell and Kevin Slight as his gang members, TJ, Joey, Pablo and Ernie.

Thomas Toward takes the role of Eddie, the cop who wants capture Deloris’ heart as well as the men trying to kill her.

Hazel Norton and Antonia McDermott play Deloris’ backing singers Michelle and Tina.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre from July 2-6.

Tickets are £15 each and on sale now on 01427 676655, onlinr at www.trinityarts.co.uk or from The Guildhall in Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough.