Carols For All in Gainsborough this weekend

Gainsborough Choral Society, students from Queen Elizabeth’s High School and the Lincoln Pro Musica band will all be joining forces for Carols For All at All Saints church in the town this weekend.

This traditional event will feature favourite carols together with lesser known compositions, interspersed with joyful music from the band to get everyone into the Christmas spirit as the festive season starts to get into full swing.

The event is on Saturday, December 9 at 7.30pm and tickets are £10 (unreserved, £2 under-14s) from Horsley’s on Church Street in Gainsborough.

Alternatively, buy online at www.WeGotTickets.com