Carl Hutchinson is serving up the laughs at the Plowright

Carl Hutchinson brings his new live tour back to Lincolnshire this week.

The Geordie comedy star is becoming a must-see name on the UK scene over the last few years and this new show will feature more of his usual killer gags, hilarious stories and his trademark twisted logic.

From tales of pulling sickies as a teacher to his family upbringing and wrestling with his favourite vices, this new show is both brutally honest and hilariously self-deprecating.

It is at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Friday, March 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2GaiVVQ