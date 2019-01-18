Canadian folk stars The Once have a date in Kirton

Award-winning Canadian folk trio The Once are live in Kirton-in-Lindsey next month as part of their latest UK tour.

The band hails from Newfoundland , which has a storied history of producing acclaimed songwriters, poets and players.

Over the course of the last decade The Once have writ and knit themselves into that story, leaving a trail of trophy nominations and wins from the likes of the East Coast Music Awards, the International Folk Music Awards, the Canadian Folk Awards, and the JUNO Awards in their wake.

Their critically-acclaimed fourth album Time Enough was released last year and now they are bringing their new songs to the UK.

The gig in Kirton is on Friday, February 1.

Tickets are available at www.wegottickets.com/event/449617