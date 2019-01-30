Buddy Holly tribute show comes to Gainsborough

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers are live at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

The show comes on the eve of the 60th anniversary of Buddy Holly’s death.

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers have delighted audiences across the globe from Cardiff to California, Barking to Bangkok and Swindon to Sweden for the past 26 years.

The show stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK and was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the group guested on BBC One’s Saturday night live programme, The One and Only, hosted by Graham Norton.

It is on Saturday, February 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and £17 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk