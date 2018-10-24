Buddy Holly & The Cricketers are bringing the hits to the Plowright

Buddy Holly & The Cricketers are live at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this week.

Starring some of the UK’s best actor-musicians, whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock, the show has been endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act after the group appeared on The One and Only on BBC1.

The show is an evening of classic hits, including That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy!, and more.

The show is on Friday, October 26 at 7.30pm and tickets are £21.95 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk