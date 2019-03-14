Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy is live in Lincoln

Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy will be performing a stand-up show at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

The star and writer of BBC Radio 4’s comedy series Ability, Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy), is in Lincoln as part of his highly anticipated debut UK tour.

As his fans put it, he may not be able to talk but he definitely has something to say.

Lee is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid.

He made his first stand-up performance in February 2012 and now gigs all over the country.

In 2013 Lee took his first ever solo show to the Edinburgh Fringe and has performed a show there every year since.

He has also performed at the Brighton Fringe, Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Leicester Comedy Festival, Nottingham Comedy Festival and Liverpool Comedy Festival.

As well as winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2018, becoming the first comedian to do so in the process, Lee also won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014.

His TV and radio credits have included The One Show (BBC1), Voice Of The People (BBC Three), BBC At The Edinburgh Festivals (BBC iPlayer).

Furthermore Ability, which he co-wrote with Katherine Jakeways, has just been recommissioned for a second series on BBC Radio 4.

He is in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 from the box office on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk