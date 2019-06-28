Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda tours new Blah Bah Blacklist show to Lincoln

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda will be touring his new stand-up show to Lincoln this year.

He will be at the city’s Drill Hall on November 15 when he will entertain with a daring performance entitled Blah Blah Blacklist.

In the show Daliso will look at disgraced celebrities and historical figures we’re ashamed that we once admired and who have now let us down. There’s also the small matter of family member arrests and exploding buildings in his home country of Malawi.

Daliso was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017 and has since amassed 200 million-plus views on Facebook and YouTube.

He is the writer and star in his critically acclaimed BBC Radio 4 show ‘Citizen of Nowhere’, and appears on The Apprentice: You’re Fired, News Quiz, and The Now Show.

Tickets for his show at Lincoln’s Drill hall range from £12 to £19. To book, go to www.lincolndrillhall.com/shows/daliso-chaponda-blah-blah-blacklist



READ THIS: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice will be dancing back to Lincoln