Brit Award winners Blake live in Lincoln

Brit Award-winning trio Blake are live at Lincoln New Theatre Royal next week.

The show features songs from their 10th anniversary album including Elgar’s Nimrod, The Beatles’ Here There and Everywhere, Somewhere from West Side Story and the classic Caruso.

In their decade together, the trio has performed more than 600 concerts in the UK alone and made more than 150 TV appearances worldwide, including The Graham Norton Show and Strictly Come Dancing.

Their Lincoln show on Friday, August 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £24 (£48 VIP) on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk