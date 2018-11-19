Bring on the laughs with the Funhouse Comedy Club

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Kirton-in-Lindsey this weekend.

Headlining will be Pierre Hollins, supported by Kevin Dewsbury and Jack Campbell.

Jack Campbell is part of the line-up in Kirton this weekend

Pierre Hollins has been an audience favourite on the comedy circuit for many years, and has headlined at clubs throughout the UK, Europe, and Asia.

In the early days, he worked as a support act to Lenny Henry and Rory Bremner, appeared in the West End with Rita Rudner and toured with The Flying Pickets, Willie Rushton and Barry Cryer.

He has completely re-invented his act several times in including wielding an electric squash racket.

His relaxed amiability is defined by a compelling conversational style and absurd guitar posturing.

Kevin Dewsbury is a talented comedian and actor.

His material is a variety of storytelling, observation and one-liners.

He has the ability to mimic most accents, which adds profundity to his material.

He has toured the UK and has also been the support act for Michael McIntyre, Omid Djalili and Russell Howard.

Jack Campbell was voted the 2014 English Comedian Of The Year and his distorted logic and amusing anecdotes are both unique and interesting.

Compere for the evening will be the sociable and entertaining Dave Byron.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 24 and doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £10 in advance at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk