Bookends bringing the best of Simon & Garfunkel to Lincoln

Bookends bring their critically-acclaimed Simon & Garfunkel tribute show Through The Years to Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal next week.

Made up of Dan Haynes & Pete Richards, Bookends have toured the globe extensively with their concerts, playing at some iconic theatres and concert halls.

The show features many of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic hits such as The Sound of Silence, Mrs Robinson, The Boxer and Bookends’ own beautiful rendition of the unforgettable Bridge Over Troubled Water.

They are in Lincoln on Thursday, June 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk