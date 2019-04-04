Bolshoi Live presents The Golden Age live from Moscow at Trinity Arts

The Bolshoi Ballet is beaming back into Gainsborough this weekend with a live screening of a performance of The Golden Age from Moscow.

In the 1920’s, The Golden Age cabaret is a favourite nightly haunt.

The young fisherman Boris falls in love with Rita and follows her to the cabaret and realises that she is the beautiful dancer ‘Mademoiselle Margot’, but also the love interest of the local gangster Yashka.

Featuring a score by Shostakovic, the screening is on Sunday, April 7 at 4pm.

Tickets are £19.50 and £17.50 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk