Bolshoi Live presents Coppelia live from Moscow in Gainsborough

Bolshoi Live returns to Gainsborough this weekend with a live streaming of the comic Coppelia from Moscow.

Swanhilda notices her fiancée Franz is infatuated with the beautiful Coppelia, who sits reading on her balcony each day.

But Coppelia is not what she seems and Swanhilda decides to teach Franz a lesson.

The Bolshoi’s unique version of the piece exhibits a fascinating reconstruction of the original choreography.

The live streaming is at Trinity Arts Centre on Sunday, June 10 at 4pm.

Tickets are £5 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre