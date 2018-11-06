Bolshoi Live is back with La Sylphide at Trinity Arts

The popular Bolshoi Live series of classic ballets streamed live from Moscow returns to Trinity Arts Centre this weekend with La Sylphide.

Composed by Severin Lovenskiod with original choreography first by Fillipp Taglioni in 1832 and then by August Bournoville in 1836 – which is the surviving version – La Sylphide is one of the oldest classic ballets.

On the day of his wedding, the young Scotsman James is awoken with a kiss from an ethereal winged creature, a Sylph.

Entranced by her beauty, James risks everything to pursue an unattainable love.

Bournoville’s choreography has been adapted and re-staged for this new production by Johan Kobborg – an expert on Bournoville’s work.

The live streaming is a Trinity Arts on Sunday, November 11 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk