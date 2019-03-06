Bolshoi Live is back for encore screening of The Sleeping Beauty

An encore screening of Bolshoi Ballet’s production of The Sleeping Beauty is taking place at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

Princess Aurora falls under the curse of the evil fairy Carabosse, falling into a deep sleep – and only the kiss of a prince can break the spell.

A resplendent fairy tale ballet, The Sleeping Beauty features scores of magical characters including fairies, the Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots, and a beautiful young Princess Aurora performed by Olga Smirnova

The screening is on Sunday, March 10 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk