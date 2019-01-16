Bolshoi Live beaming into Gainsborough with La Bayadere from Moscow

Bolshoi Ballet Live is back in Gainsborough this weekend with a screening of La Bayadere at Trinity Arts Centre.

La Bayadere is one of the greatest works classical ballet history – a story of love, death and vengeful judgement set in India.

The temple dancer Nikiya and the warrior Solor fall deeply in love, giving way to heated passions, and murderous intrigues when the Rajah and his daughter Gamzatti discover their forbidden love.

La Bayadere features one of the most iconic scenes in ballet, the Kingdom of the Shades, which illuminates the tragic tale of Nikiya’s doomed love for Solor, and their ultimate redemption.

The screening is on Sunday, January 20 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk