Bobby Davro stars in Peter Pan at the Baths Hall this Easter

Comedy legend Bobby Davro heads the cast for the Easter pantomime Peter Pan at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this Easter.

Bobby plays Captain Hook’s hapless right-hand man Smee in the show, which comes to the Baths Hall on Easter Monday, April 22.

He is joined in the cast by Dani Harmer as Wendy and Lloyd Warbey as Peter Pan himself.

Join the boy who never grows up, Peter Pan, and take part in his adventures with Wendy as they fly off to Neverland and meet some fantastical characters along the way, including the lost boys and the motley band of priates, led of course, by Captain Hook.

Shows take place at 2pm and 6pm.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online.