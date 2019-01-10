Blockheads head the line-up for Lincoln blues festival

Legendary punk stars The Blockheads will headline this year’s Lincoln Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival at Lincoln Drill Hall on May 11.

Starting out as the band behind Ian Dury, the Blockheads have grown in stature from the early days of the Stiff tour in 1977, right up to the present day.

Backing up Ian Dury’s poetic lyrics, the band’s hits include Hit Me with your Rhythm Stick, What A Waste, Reasons to be Cheerful (Part 3), and Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, among many others

Rarely off the road since the demise of Ian Dury in 2000, but now with Derek Hussey fronting the band, the Blockheads are still one of the most underrated British bands of all time, with a legion of fans of all age

Joining them on the bill for the festival will be the Stevie Nimmo Trio, Ken Pustelnik’s Groundhogs, Elles Bailey, Thr3e and Snake Oil Band.

Stevie Nimmo is enjoying making music now as much as at any point throughout his 20 years in the business and relishes the prospect of continuing to tour and playing live.

Ken Pustelnik’s Groundhogs – historically speaking, Groundhogs in their current form have been in existence for but a moment in time, yet their back story is extensive and varied.

Elles Bailey, dubbed’ a blues princess’, hails from Bristol and is a rapidly rising star on the British music scene.

Thr3e have a style firmly rooted in 1960s and 70s British blues but with influences ranging widely from the old blues originals to more recent US and British rock and blues!

The Snake Oil Band provides the elixir to cure sadness with a blend madness and badness and guaranteed to eradicate all hallucinations, confabulations and expectorations and blues.

The festival will take place at Lincoln Drill Hall and runs from 2pm to 10pm.

Early Bird tickets are only £26 and available on 01472 349222 or www.lincolnbluesfestival.co.uk/tickets.html

To find out more about the line up and festival in general, visit www.lincolnbluesfestival.co.uk.

You also follow the festival on Facebook.