BGT winner Lost Voice Guy is live in Lincoln

Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy brings his new stand-up show to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this week.

The star and writer of BBC Radio 4’s comedy series Ability, Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy), is in Lincoln as part of his highly anticipated debut UK tour.

As his fans put it, he may not be able to talk but he definitely has something to say..

As well as winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2018, Lee also won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014.

He is in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

